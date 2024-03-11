Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody announces plan to retire

Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody announced Monday he will not seek a new contract with the city and plans to retire in the near future.

"One of my mentors a long time ago told me that I would know when it's time to start a new chapter. For many reasons, I am confident this is that time," Thody said during a news conference.

He cited falling crime numbers, the department receiving both state and national accreditation for the first time, and the end to federal oversight as some of the accomplishments during his tenure.

Thody also talked about some difficult times Hartford police have faced over the past few years, including the pandemic, protests after the 2020 death of George Floyd, and September's death of Hartford Police Detective Bobby Garten.

"The Hartford Police Department responded to each and every challenge with professionalism, empathy, and strength. I could not be prouder of our department as I stand here today," Thody said.

Thody has been with the department for 28 years. He was made interim chief in April of 2019 and was officially named the chief in January 2020.

He said he and Mayor Arunan Arulampalam have agreed that Thody will stay on until the city find a replacement and to ensure a smooth transition.