Hartford Police Identify Teen Killed in Crash on Edgewood Street

Hartford police have identified 19-year-old Christian Grant of Bloomfield, CT as the victim in Tuesday's fatal crash on Edgewood Street.

Police said a vehicle hit a fence and flipped against a multi-unit home at 21 Edgewood St. just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Grant was the only person in the car, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not immediately identify the victim.

The Hartford Fire Department and Hartford Crime Scene division assisted in the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Hartford Police Tip-Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).