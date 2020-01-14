Hartford

Hartford Police Identify Teen Killed in Crash on Edgewood Street

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Hartford police have identified 19-year-old Christian Grant of Bloomfield, CT as the victim in Tuesday's fatal crash on Edgewood Street.

Police said a vehicle hit a fence and flipped against a multi-unit home at 21 Edgewood St. just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Grant was the only person in the car, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Local

Jennifer Dulos 3 mins ago

Search Warrants in Jennifer Dulos Case Unsealed

Miles for Smiles 7 mins ago

Making Wishes Come True: NBC Connecticut and Telemundo Connecticut Host “Miles for Smiles” Event Thursday

Police did not immediately identify the victim.

The Hartford Fire Department and Hartford Crime Scene division assisted in the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Hartford Police Tip-Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

This article tagged under:

Hartfordcar crashfatal crash
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us