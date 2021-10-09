Hartford Police Investigate 2 Shootings Within 2 Hours

Hartford Police are investigating two shootings that happened within two hours late Friday night and early Saturday morning and left two men injured.

Officers were called to the first shooting around 11 p.m. after getting a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire on Lawrence Street.

When police arrived, they said they found a man in his 30s suffering from non-fatal gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

About an hour and a half later, officers were called to another shooting. Police responded to Wethersfield Avenue around 12:20 a.m. after getting a ShotSpotter activation.

According to investigators, while canvassing the area, a man in his 30s arrived at an area hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. Authorities describe his wound as non-life threatening.

Both shootings remain under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-TIPS.