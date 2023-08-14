Hartford

Man dead after being shot in car near Weaver High School in Hartford

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

A man is dead after he was shot while driving near Weaver High School on Monday night, police said.

Officers responded to the area of 415 Granby St. at about 7 p.m. on a ShotSpotter activation. Police found a man suffering from gunshot wounds a few blocks away in the area of 205 Lyme St.

Hartford Police Sgt. Chris Mastroianni said it is believed that the man who was shot continued driving before coming to a stop on Lyme Street and dying of his injuries.

Authorities said the man's identity is being withheld pending family notification. The shooting appears to be targeted, according to police.

Investigators don't have a description of the suspect available, but they are hoping cameras in the area captured the incident.

The area where the shooting happened is very residential and is not known for violence, according to Mastroianni.

Police anticipate being at the scene for awhile to collect evidence as a part of their investigation. This shooting marks the city's 28th homicide of the year.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 860-722-8477.

