Hartford police are investigating after a double shooting early Tuesday morning.

Police said they are investigating the shooting on Brookfield Street.

Shooting investigation in area of 185 Brookfield St. Two male victims; more info as it becomes available. - LT. PC pic.twitter.com/6uq11YTTbx — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) September 1, 2020

According to police, two men were shot. Authorities did not release details on their conditions.