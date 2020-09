Two men were injured in a shooting on Edgewood Street Tuesday, according to Hartford police.

Police said the shooting happened in the area of 141 Edgewood St. Both victims were taken to the hospital by private vehicle.

Both victims were conscious and alert, police said.

141 Edgewood St. Two adult male victims w/GS wounds. Alert/conscious at this time. Both arrived at hospital by private vehicle. MCD investigators on scene. -LT. PC pic.twitter.com/y95zslABYn — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) September 16, 2020

The Major Crimes Division is investigating. No other details were immediately available.