Hartford police are investigating a fatal crash on Edgewood Street.

Police said a vehicle hit a fence and flipped against a multi-unit home at 21 Edgewood St. The crash is fatal, police said.

It was not immediately clear how many people were involved or what led up to the crash.

The Hartford Fire Department and Hartford Crime Scene division are on scene.

More details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.