Hartford Police Investigate Homicide in Apartment Building

Hartford police are investigating a homicide Wednesday.

Police received a call around noon from people in an apartment building at 69 Blue Hills Avenue about bullet holes in a wall of a second floor hallway.

Officers inspected the bullet holes and also found some shell casings in the hallway, police said.

They knocked on apartment doors to check on residents. They didn't get a response from an apartment on the third floor and went into the apartment and found a man dead inside.

Police said they did get a report of gunfire in the area just after midnight but they didn't find any evidence of a shooting at that time.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Police now believe the homicide took place when that report of gunfire was made.

Police identified the victim as 26-year-old Zayon Collier. They say he lived in the apartment building.