Hartford Police Investigate Martin Street Shooting

Hartford Police are investigating a shooting that left one injured on Martin Street.

Officials said the incident happened at approximately 6:35 p.m. in the area of 131 Martin St. Crews responded on a Shot Spotter activation, they said.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man who looked to be in his 50s with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment where he remains in stable condition, according to authorities.

Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-722-8477.