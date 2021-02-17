Hartford

Hartford Police Investigate Shooting

Hartford police are investigating after a man was shot inside an apartment on Wethersfield Avenue Wednesday.

Police said they were called to the home at 464 Wethersfield Ave. around 4:30 p.m. where they found a male victim who had been shot in the abdomen. He was taken to the hospital for treatment, and is currently listed in stable condition, police said.

Investigators are looking into what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hartford Police Department Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477)

