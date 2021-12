A 14-year-old was injured in a shooting in Hartford Thursday, according to police.

Investigators said the teen was shot near the intersection of Russ and Lawrence streets. His injuries are not life-threatening.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.