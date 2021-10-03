Hartford Police Investigate Shooting on Annawan Street

One person was transported to the hospital with injuries after a shooting on Annanwan Street in Hartford and police are investigating.

Officials said they responded to a Shot Spotter activation at approximately 7 p.m. in the area of 59 Annawan St.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Officers responding to the scene found a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound. He was alert and conscious and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, authorities said.

Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-722-8477.