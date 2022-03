Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning in Hartford.

Officers responded to Garden Street around 12:45 a.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, identified only as a man in his thirties, was conscious and alert at the scene, according to police.

He was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Hartford Police Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).