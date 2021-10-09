Hartford

Hartford Police Investigate Shooting on Sigourney Street

Hartford Police are investigating after a shooting that happened on Sigourney Street Saturday night.

Officials said the incident happened at approximately 8 p.m. in the area of 198 Sigourney St. Officers were responding to a dispatch when they found out a person with a gunshot wound arrived at the hospital for treatment.

The person, a man in his 20s, has a non-life threatening gunshot wound, according to authorities.

Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crimes Scene Divisions are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-722-8477.

