A man is recovering after he was shot in Hartford Wednesday.

According to police, officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation near 10 Winter St. around 7:23 p.m. Meanwhile, a gunshot victim arrived at a local hospital.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is currently listed in stable conditions.

Details on what led up to the shooting were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.