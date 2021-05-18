Hartford Police Investigate Two Separate Shootings

Hartford police are investigating two separate shootings in the city Tuesday night.

Police said officers responded to the first incident around 8:30 p.m. when the victim, described as a man in his 30s, arrived at the hospital. Investigators believe the shooting happened in the area of Albany Avenue and Adams Street.

The victim is listed in stable condition.

Minutes later a second man, described as being in his 40s, also arrived at an area hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. He is listed in critical condition.

Police believe that shooting happened in the area of 555 Albany Ave.

At this time investigators do not believe the shootings are related.

Police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call at the tip line 860-722-TIPS (8477)