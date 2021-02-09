Hartford Police Investigate Two Shootings in One Day

Hartford police are investigating two separate shootings that happened on Monday and they are asking anyone with information to come forward.

The first one was reported at 2:15 a.m. Officers responded to Heath Street and found a male victim who had been shot in the groin area.

He was transported to an area hospital, and police said his injuries are not life-threatening.

Then, at 12:45 p.m., patrol officers responded to Ashley Street after a ShotSpotter activation. While police were at the scene, an area hospital reported that a male victim with gunshot wounds had arrived in a private vehicle.

The victim was listed in stable condition, police said.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed both investigations.

“We are working hard to solve the shootings that took place today, and there’s no indication at this point that they’re related to one another. All of them appear to be related to particular disputes between people, and there is no general threat to our residents,” Hartford police chief Jason Thody said in a statement. “We ask anyone with information about these incidents to come forward and help bring the perpetrators to justice or call the Hartford Police Tip Line at (860)722-TIPS with information. These investigations are active and ongoing, and we hope to make more information available as we learn more.”

Police are also investigating a shooting that happened on Westland Street Sunday night.

Police responded to a ShotSpotter at 11:41 p.m. and found a crime scene.

As they were investigating, an area hospital reported that a 19-year-old young woman arrived in a private vehicle for treatment of a gunshot wound to the back. The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.