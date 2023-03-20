Hartford Police Investigating After Window of Police Vehicle Was Smashed

Hartford police are investigating after a window on a police vehicle was smashed.
It happened when police were responding to Mary Sheppard Place. Police said no one was in the vehicle and officers found a window smashed when they returned to it.
Hartford police are gathering surveillance images from the area to see if they can determine who was responsible.
