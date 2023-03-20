Hartford

Hartford Police Investigating After Window of Police Vehicle Was Smashed

Smashed window of Hartford police vehicle at Mary Sheppard Place
NBC Connecticut

Hartford police are investigating after a window on a police vehicle was smashed.

It happened when police were responding to Mary Sheppard Place. Police said no one was in the vehicle and officers found a window smashed when they returned to it.

Hartford police are gathering surveillance images from the area to see if they can determine who was responsible.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
