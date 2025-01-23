Hartford

Hartford police investigating apparent kidnapping of woman

Hartford Police

Hartford Police are investigating the apparent kidnapping of a woman on Maple Street on Thursday morning and they are asking for help to find a vehicle.

Hartford police are looking for a 2009 Huyndai SantaFe with Rhode Island plates 1YD 582.

The vehicle was last seen in the Glastonbury area and police said it is possibly heading to Rhode Island.

No additional information was immediately available.

