Hartford police investigating burglary at Angel of Edgewood nonprofit

On Wednesday morning, Angel of Edgewood founder Jen Scott-Miller looked over the damages inside her warehouse after she said the building was robbed sometime overnight.

“It’s frustrating because we’re trying to do good and we do a lot of good work but people don’t understand, like I do a lot of this on my own behind the scenes and the things that I sacrifice, time and family. A lot of resources that could go to good,” Scott-Miller said.

Hartford Police are continuing to investigate the incident, including how the building was entered. Scott-Miller says numerous items were taken, including TVs and air conditioning units.

“It gets frustrating to the point where you do want to give up, but like I said, my wife has the strength to keep doing this. Jen is great with this. I know it hurts her to see this but she’s going to bounce back and keep going,” Vince Miller said.

Scott-Miller said Angel of Edgewood has dealt with multiple security issues since they moved to the building on Franklin Avenue two years ago.

“We don’t have the money to repurchase the things that were taken,” she said.

They’re now hoping to receive additional state or federal funding to go towards security.

“We really need our funding to secure the building. This was a blessing for us to get the grant but taxpayers pay for this and no one wants to pay for the same damages over and over,” Scott-Miller said.