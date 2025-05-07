Hartford

Hartford police investigating fatal shooting on Capitol Avenue

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened outside an apartment building on Capitol Avenue in Hartford.

Officers responded to the area of 1063 Capitol Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday for a report of shots fired.

When they arrived, they found a man in his 20s suffering from gunshot wounds inside an apartment hallway, police said.

Investigators believe the shooting happened on the sidewalk and the man that was shot made it inside the building.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. His identity is unknown at this time.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions remained at the scene Tuesday evening investigating the homicide.

Capitol Avenue was closed between James Street and Rowe Avenue for several hours during the investigation.

A lot of families with young children live in the area, and police are asking witnesses to come forward.

The shooting marks the city's sixth homicide of the year.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-722-TIPS.

