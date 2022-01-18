Hartford

Hartford Police Investigating Homicide

Police in Hartford
NBC Connecticut

Hartford police are investigating a fatal shooting.

Police said they are investigating a shooting, there are three victims and one has died.

More information will be added as it becomes available.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
