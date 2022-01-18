Hartford Police Investigating Homicide

Hartford police are investigating a fatal shooting.

Police said they are investigating a shooting, there are three victims and one has died.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

BREAKING - Fatal shooting in Hartford. Police tell me one person is dead. 3 Victims. Shootings happened at Albany Ave and there is another scene at Mather St. @NBCConnecticut pic.twitter.com/rrazFiL9G0 — LESLIE MAYES NBC (@LeslieMayesTV) January 18, 2022

More information will be added as it becomes available.