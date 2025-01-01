Hartford police investigating shooting after victim arrives at children's hospital

A man who was shot on New Year’s Eve went to Connecticut Children’s, a pediatric medical center in Hartford, to seek treatment.

Police said officers responded to the children’s hospital just before 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday after receiving a report that a gunshot victim had arrived to seek treatment.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was alert and conscious and he was uncooperative with the investigation, police said.

Investigators have not determined where the shooting happened.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are investigating.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Hartford Police Department Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).