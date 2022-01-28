Hartford Police investigating Shooting of 15-Year-Old

A 15-year-old shooting victim was found in Hartford Friday morning and he has been taken to the hospital.

Officers responded to Sumner Street around 8:40 a.m. after receiving a report that a person had been shot and found the teen. He was taken to the hospital and his injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

Police have not determined where the shooting happened.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions is investigating.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).