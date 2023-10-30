Hartford police investigating suspicious death of woman found in apartment

Hartford police are investigating the suspicious death of a woman found in an apartment on Mather Street on Monday.

Officers responded to the apartment at 256 Mather Street around 10:45 a.m.

Inside, they found the body of a woman who appeared to have been dead for several days, according to police.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions assumed the investigation.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was called to the scene to help determine the cause and manner of death for the woman.

Police did not release the woman's identity.