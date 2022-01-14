fentanyl

Hartford Police Issue Warning After Finding Extremely Potent Fentanyl

Hartford Police are issuing a warning after recovering fentanyl that's 50 times more potent than normal.

Officials said the drug was found packed for street-level sales.

The fentanyl was forensically tested and found to be about 50 times more potent then what has regularly been found and tested in New England regions, according to police.

Authorities say the strength and potency of this product can be deadly to anyone who comes into contact with it. This includes absorption through the skin.

This comes after 40 bags of powdered fentanyl were found inside The Sport and Medical Sciences Academy on Thursday. A 13-year-old student suffered an overdose at school and remains hospitalized in grave condition, according to school officials.

Hartford Student Remains in Grave Condition After Overdose at School; Police Find 40 Bags of Fentanyl

As of Friday afternoon, the student was still in grave condition, according to Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert.

Two other students who came in contact with the substance have been released and are at home.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-722-8477.

