Hartford Police Look for Baby That's Been Missing for Nearly Two Weeks

Police are looking for a 4-month-old baby from Hartford that's been missing for 12 days.
Connecticut State Police have issued a Silver Alert for Loyalty Arroyo. She has brown hair and brown eyes, and has been missing since Jan. 6.
Officials didn't provide a photo of the missing girl.
Anyone with information about Arroyo's whereabouts is asked to contact police at 860-757-4000.
