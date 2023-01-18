Hartford

Hartford Police Look for Baby That's Been Missing for Nearly Two Weeks

By Angela Fortuna

Connecticut State Police

Police are looking for a 4-month-old baby from Hartford that's been missing for 12 days.

Connecticut State Police have issued a Silver Alert for Loyalty Arroyo. She has brown hair and brown eyes, and has been missing since Jan. 6.

Officials didn't provide a photo of the missing girl.

Anyone with information about Arroyo's whereabouts is asked to contact police at 860-757-4000.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
