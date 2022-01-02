Hartford Police Looking to Locate Missing Man With Medical Condition

Hartford police are trying to find a man with a medical condition who has been missing since Saturday.

A Silver Alert has been issued for 55-year-old Kevin LeRoy Geathers, who police said was last seen on Laurel Street on New Year's Day. He was wearing a black sweatshirt and grey sweatpants with "Ecko" written on the pant leg.

According to police, Geathers has been diagnosed with dementia.

He is 6-foot 2-inches tall, weighs 135 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Geathers' whereabouts is asked to contact police at (860) 757-4000.