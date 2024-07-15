Hartford

Hartford police make arrest in fatal April stabbing

NBC Connecticut

Hartford police have made an arrest in a fatal April stabbing.

Police, along with the United States Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested 31-year-old Peter Logan on Friday and charged him with fatally stabbing Jason Williamson on April 25.

Williamson, 41, was found in a car on Plainfield Street suffering from a stab wound. He later died.

According to police, Logan and Williamson got into a fight somewhere in Keney Park, and that is where they believe the stabbing happened.

Detectives developed Logan as the suspect and they obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Logan is charged with murder. He is being held on a $2 million bond.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
