Hartford police make arrest in fatal July hit-and-run involving dirt bike rider

Hartford police have arrested a driver who they say left the scene of a fatal crash involving a dirt bike in July.

According to police, 22-year-old Avani Butler was behind the wheel of a Honda Crosstour that turned in front of two dirt bike riders on Windsor Street at Loomis Street on July 19, hitting and killing one of the riders.

The victim was later identified as 31-year-old David Hicks, of East Hartford. Police say Hicks was riding an unregistered dirt bike that was listed as stolen.

According to police, Butler took off from the accident scene.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Investigators used surveillance cameras to identify the vehicle involved and located the Crosstour unoccupied in the south end of the city.

Detectives were able to gather information and obtained a felony arrest warrant for Butler. She was arrested Thursday and charged with evading responsibility resulting in death, improper turn, and tampering with physical evidence. Butler was held on a $450,000 bond.