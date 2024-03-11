Hartford police make arrest in January 2023 shooting death of teen

Hartford police have arrested a suspect in the killing of a teen who was shot in January 2023.

Julius Rivera, 18, of Plainville, was found suffering from a gunshot wound on Broad Street in the early morning hours of January 11, 2023, according to police. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

After more than a year of investigating, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for 23-year-old Luis Laboy, police said.

Members of the Hartford Police Violent Crime Unit and the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force located Laboy on Monday morning and took him into custody.

Laboy is charged with murder, criminal possession of a firearm, and unlawful discharge of a firearm. He is being held on $1.5 million bond.