Hartford Police Make Arrest in Shooting Death of 3-Year-Old Boy

Hartford Police announced an arrest Monday in the shooting death of a three-year-old boy from earlier in April.

Police said officers arrested Jaziah Smith, 19, on a charge of murder in the shooting death of Randell Jones on Nelson Street on April 10.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Detectives say through their investigation, they were able to identify Smith, a Hartford resident, as the alleged shooter in the boy's death.

Hartford Police said 3-year-old Randell, of Hartford, was shot just before 2:30 p.m. on April 10 while he was in a car with his mom; his 4-and-5-year-old siblings; and a male passenger, who they believe was the intended target.

They were near the intersection of Garden and Nelson streets when a black Honda Accord pulled alongside them and a passenger started shooting, police said.

The little boy was the only person who was hurt in that shooting.

Lt. Aaron Boisvert, of Hartford Police, previously said the intended victim of the shooting had come forward and was cooperating with police.

Smith was taken into custody without incident by members of the Hartford Police Fugitive Task Force, Violent Crimes Unit and Auto Theft Division, police said. He is being held on a $1.75 million bond, according to police.

Police said Jones' death remains an active investigation and are asking anyone with information to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).