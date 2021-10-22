Hartford Police Make Arrests in Aug. 4 Murder

Hartford police have made two arrests in connection with a murder that took place back on Aug. 4.

The arrests resulted from a homicide at 69 Blue Hills Avenue where Zayon Collier was found dead inside an apartment of gunshot wounds, according to police.

Police in Hartford arrested Mark Outlaw, 22, on Oct. 13 and charged him with murder and conspiracy to commitment murder. He remains in custody on a $1.5 million bond.

George Rodriguez, 27, was arrested in Texas by the U.S. Marshals Service and is awaiting extradition back to Texas, police said. Rodriguez will be charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and criminal possession of a firearm, according to police.

On Aug. 4, police received a call around noon from people in an apartment building at 69 Blue Hills Avenue about bullet holes in a wall of a second floor hallway.

Officers inspected the bullet holes and also found some shell casings in a common stairwell, police said.

They knocked on apartment doors to check on residents. They didn't get a response from an apartment on the third floor and went into the apartment and found a man dead inside.

Police said they did get a report of gunfire in the area just after midnight but they didn't find any evidence of a shooting at that time.

Police later said they believed the homicide took place when that report of gunfire was made.

Collier was a resident of the building, according to police.