Hartford police officer accused of falsifying reports has been arrested

A Hartford police officer who was accused of lying on activity reports that he filed about traffic stops has been arrested.

Officer Michael Fallon has been charged with a computer crime, forgery in the second degree and perjury and he was released on a promise to appear. according to online court records.

Police said Fallon turned himself in on Tuesday.

In August, police said that an internal investigation found that Fallon lied on activity reports that he filed about traffic stops, according to police.

Police said he told investigators that he did it so he didn’t disappoint his supervisors.

Fallon resigned on March 6 before he could be interviewed and face discipline, according to police.

Fallon was accused of violating the code of conduct; knowingly and willfully making a false entry in any department or other official report or record; negligent entry in any bureau, division, or department record; negligent failure to comply with any lawful orders, procedures, directives, or regulations, oral or written and failure to properly identify, collect, or preserve evidence in a timely fashion due to carelessness or neglect.

The Hartford Police Department said in August that it has notified the Police Standards and Training Council to initiate the decertification process.

They said they also notified the Connecticut Racial Profiling Prohibition Project, which determined that Fallon’s reporting issues were not “statistically significant” in relation to the overall racial profiling data submitted by the department.