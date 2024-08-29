Hartford police officer charged after altercation with prisoner at hospital

A Hartford police officer was arrested Wednesday, charged in connection with an incident in July as he guarded a prisoner at a Hospital in Hartford.

Officer Marcello Confeiteiro turned himself in and was charged with second-degree breach of peace.

According to investigators, the prisoner was handcuffed to the bed by one hand and his feet were shackled as Confeiteiro guarded him on July 18.

The prisoner became combative and began throwing things using his free hand, and Confeiteiro attempted to secure his other hand. The prisoner punched Confeiteiro and spit in his face, according to investigators.

At that point, Confeiteiro punched the prisoner and redirected his face to keep the man from spitting on him more, according to the arrest affidavit. Confeiteiro was eventually able to secure the prisoner's other hand to the bed.

The force Confeiteiro used to secure the prisoner was determined to be necessary and reasonable to control the situation, police said.

According to the arrest affidavit, after the altercation, Confeiteiro left the room to wash his face. Several witnesses told police Confeiteiro reentered the room and slapped the prisoner, who was fully secured to the bed.

Police interviewed several nurses who reported either seeing Confeiteiro slap the prisoner or saw him enter the room and then heard a slap, according to the arrest affidavit.

Investigators talked to the prisoner several days later, who told him he was punched, but didn't remember being slapped at the hospital.

Based on the evidence, police secured an arrest warrant for Confeiteiro, charging him with second-degree breach of peace.

He has been placed on administrative leave with pay.