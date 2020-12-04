Hartford Police Officer Facing Discipline for Suggesting a Wager on First Homicide

A Hartford police officer is facing discipline after allegedly sending a text message suggesting a wager on where the first homicide of 2021 would occur, department officials said Friday.

Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody said on Friday he learned the officer, a detective in the Major Crimes unit, sent a text proposing the bet to other officers and court officials earlier this week. The officer was not identified.

"While no wager took place, this represents an appalling lack of judgment, an extreme insensitivity toward our community, and a clear violation of Department policy for which there will be serious disciplinary consequences. In a year when we have solved more homicides than any year in memory, it also does a disservice to the incredibly hard work that so many of our officers are doing on a daily basis to prevent and solve serious crimes," Thody wrote in a Facebook post.

Thody said the detective has been reassigned out of the Major Crimes unit, and will be charged with violating the code of conduct and face discipline. The officer will get a chance to appeal the discipline.

"At a time when we are trying to build trust, I am as disappointed in this behavior as I am sure you all of you are," Thody finished.