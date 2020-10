A Hartford police officer was taken to the hospital Friday night.

Police were investigating in the area of Maple Avenue, Retreat Avenue, and Franklin Drive late Friday night.

It is unclear why the officer was taken to the hospital or the extent of their injuries.

Police investigation IAO Maple Ave/Retreat/Franklin. One officer transported to Hartford Hospital. Details provided soon, please be patient. PIO headed to the scene. -LT. PC pic.twitter.com/2hIpc5EpmL — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) October 31, 2020

No additional information was immediately available.