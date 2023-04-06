Hartford

Hartford Officers Rush Unresponsive Baby to Hospital After ‘Unreasonable' Ambulance Response Time: Report

NBC Connecticut

Hartford police officers transported an unresponsive infant to the hospital Wednesday morning after an ambulance could not respond "in a reasonable amount of time," according to a police report obtained by NBC Connecticut.

The officers and Hartford firefighters responded to 30 Rosemont St. just after 6 a.m. for a report of an unresponsive infant.

An arriving officer and firefighters found the baby without a pulse and not breathing and began CPR, according to the police report.

The fire responders determined the baby needed to be taken to Connecticut Children's hospital but an ambulance "could not respond in a reasonable amount of time," the report stated.

A Hartford officer drove the infant to the hospital while a second officer and a firefighter continued to perform CPR.

The baby is listed in critical condition, according to the report.

It is not clear why the ambulance could not respond in a reasonable amount of time. NBC Connecticut has reached out to the ambulance company for a comment. We have not heard back yet.

