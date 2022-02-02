Hartford Police

Hartford Police Sgt. Placed on Leave After Being Accused of Making Inappropriate Comments at Work

A police sergeant in Hartford was placed on paid administrative leave after being accused of making inappropriate comments at work, police said.

Another police sergeant overheard the remarks by Sgt. Steven Kessler, according to authorities.

Officials said the comments weren't made to any member of the public. An Internal Affairs investigation is underway.

Kessler's paid leave will remain in effect pending the outcome of the investigation.

"I am thankful that members of our department have the courage to recognize and report inappropriate behavior. Our ability to build trust and provide the service that our residents deserve depends on it," Police Chief Jason Thody said in a statement.

Kessler was also suspended in 2013 for referring to a group of African-American men as "gorillas in the mist" while on duty.

