Hartford

Hartford Police Union accuses mayor, police chief of failing to address retention issues

Hartford Police Cruiser
NBC Connecticut

The Hartford Police Union is accusing Mayor Luke Bronin and Police Chief Jason Thody of failing to address retention issues within the department.

A letter from the union released on Wednesday says in the past 12 weeks, the department has lost one officer per week with more than 125 officers leaving the department since January of 2020.

Over the next few years, 140 officers are projected to leave the force with retirements scheduled.

The union also says officer retention is below 30 percent.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

According to the union, the Hartford community is bearing the brunt of the situation with service calls and pleas for assistance going unanswered for prolonged periods of time, which sometimes exceeds eight hours.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to Bronin and Thody and we are waiting to hear back.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us