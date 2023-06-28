Hartford Police Union accuses mayor, police chief of failing to address retention issues

The Hartford Police Union is accusing Mayor Luke Bronin and Police Chief Jason Thody of failing to address retention issues within the department.

A letter from the union released on Wednesday says in the past 12 weeks, the department has lost one officer per week with more than 125 officers leaving the department since January of 2020.

Over the next few years, 140 officers are projected to leave the force with retirements scheduled.

The union also says officer retention is below 30 percent.

According to the union, the Hartford community is bearing the brunt of the situation with service calls and pleas for assistance going unanswered for prolonged periods of time, which sometimes exceeds eight hours.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to Bronin and Thody and we are waiting to hear back.