Hartford police warn against scam calls about arrests

Hartford police said they have been receiving complaints from people who have been getting scam calls from callers who claim to be Hartford police officers.

The callers will say the call recipient has missed a court date or has an arrest warrant and then demand payment, police said.

The Hartford Police Department wants the public to know that Hartford police will never call people and demand money.

They urge anyone who receives a call from anyone claiming to be a police officer and demanding money to call the department to report the incident.

