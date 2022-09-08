Hartford

Hartford Police Warn of Scammers Asking for Outstanding Money

cellphone
NBC News

Hartford Police are warning people to be aware of an ongoing scam in which individuals are identifying themselves as officers, requesting money be paid to them.

Officials said these scammers, posing as police officers, are asking for money over the phone, claiming there's an outstanding warrant they need to rectify.

The police department said officers won't call to request money for any criminal matters.

Anyone who thinks they've received a scam call is asked to contact police to report it at 860-722-8477.

This article tagged under:

HartfordHartford Police Departmentscam warningscam callersconnecticut phone scam
