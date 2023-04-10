Hartford Promise Reaches Milestone of 1000th Scholar

Hartford Promise is celebrating a significant milestone -- it's 1,000th scholar.

Since its inception in 2015, the program has offered scholarships of up to $20,000 to Hartford residents who attend Hartford schools, have a 3.0 GPA and good attendance

"It was about removing financial barriers, attracting and keeping people in Hartford and then helping those students be successful in college with supports and services," Richard Sugarman, president of Hartford Promise, said, describing the vision for the program.

Those services extend far beyond providing financial help. The team also works to provide students with mental health, coaching and networking services throughout high school and their college experience.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Erna Alic, a Hartford Promise Reaching Back Coordinator and Hartford Promise Scholar alum, shared how the program impacted her.

"Being a refugee and a first-generation college student had so many stressors and of itself so having a Hartford Promise scholarship just made everything so much more easier," Alic said.

And the true meaning of the program is how it’s impacted the lives of students.

"Without the Hartford Promise scholarship I wouldn’t be able to financially afford the college I’m at right now and I really enjoy being at Southern Connecticut," Richard Mersan, a Hartford Promise Alum and a junior at Southern Connecticut State University, said.

The team said that in the coming weeks, it will announce this year's recipients, which will include 118 new scholars.