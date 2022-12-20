Hartford

Hartford Public Schools to Announce New Teacher Recruitment Program

By Michael Fuller

generic classroom
NBC News

It's a big day for Hartford Public Schools as the administration is set to make an announcement about a new teacher recruitment program. It aims to bring new faces to the classroom.

Following the success of a similar program called Paso a Paso, which was focused on recruiting teachers from Puerto Rico, the district is expanding recruitment efforts in the caribbean.

The new program is called Caribbean Connection. It is all part of a larger hiring effort to address teacher shortages driven by the pandemic. It's also a fresh way to be able to expand cultural connections in the community.

"We had to welcome, you know, hundreds of students into Hartford Public Schools, and we thought about how can we create this opportunity, where, you know, they're having to leave their homeland and, you know, come into a new space and new community? And how do we create this system of support?” said Hartford Public Schools Superintendent Leslie Torres-Rodriguez.

Torres-Rodriguez will be joined by Mayor Luke Bronin and other school and city leaders to make the official announcement at Weaver High School at 11 a.m.

