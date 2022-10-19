Hartford Public Schools to Utilize Metal Detectors for the First Time

Now when you walk into a Hartford school, you may notice something you have not seen before: metal detectors.

It is the first time that Hartford Public Schools has ever utilized them.

The district has ordered six metal detectors, which will be moved around and used at different schools whenever there is a security threat.

The decision comes after firearms were brought into Weaver High School earlier this month. District administrators say that is the type of situation they hope metal detectors will prevent in the future.

“Students reported that there was going to potentially be some conflict between students,” Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez, Hartford Public Schools superintendent, said about the Weaver incident, which took place on Oct. 7.

The two firearms brought to Weaver High School sent students into lockdown for hours.

"I was like, 'guys, just try to keep calm!'" one student said that day.

Authorities found a third firearm during a sweep the following Saturday. Multiple students connected to the incident are suspended and could be expelled.

At Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting, Torres-Rodriguez announced that the school district had bought six metal detectors.

“The use of metal detectors is aimed at making sure weapons do not make it actually into the school,” Edward Wilson, HPS Internal Investigations and Security executive director, told NBC Connecticut.

The new metal detectors will be delivered the last week of October, and deployed when there are threats to schools, athletic events or threats made on social media.

“This is a rotating basis,” Wilson said. “Hopefully, we don't have a situation we have to utilize all six at the same time.”

The equipment will primarily be used at high schools, but could occasionally be set up in middle schools if the situation warrants.

Wilson said the metal detectors are just one part of larger security infrastructure which includes cameras, trainings, more than 100 school security officers and a partnership with Hartford Police.

“Our community partnerships, our security checks of our buildings, active shooter trainings for staff,” Wilson said.

Torres-Rodrigues said the metal detectors can also help streamline security measures. For instance, wanding is already done at Hartford schools when there is a security concern, but the superintendent said it’s caused a problem.

“It did cause a significant delay in students being able to get to their class,” she said.

Torres-Rodrigues said the metal detectors can expedite that process, and also reduce the need to relocate security officers whenever there is a threat.

“We are borrowing safety officers from other schools while school is in session in the morning,” Torres-Rodriguez said. “So that's another way for us to leverage the use of the metal detectors, because it does provide for an efficient way of getting students into our classrooms in a safe way.”

Philip Rigueur, Hartford Board of Education chairman, stands behind the decision, which he said came after research and community input.

“We’ve heard from several of our students, the superintendent, as well as parents have shared with me that they actually do want metal detectors,” Rigeur said. “By and large, I think kids would feel safe.”

The cost is absorbed by the district’s $1.1 million security budget.

“I have heard from students that say, 'metal detectors, thank you,' when the wanding is happening, when I'm there sometimes,” Torres-Rodriguez said. “It is a safeguard that is part of a holistic, more comprehensive response.”

The school district sent a letter out to parents and the school community Wednesday night to inform them about the new use of the metal detectors.