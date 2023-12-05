Hartford receives award for use of COVID-19 relief funds

Hartford city leaders are celebrating a prestigious national recognition. The city’s "Hart Lift" grant program is being saluted for the way it has used federal COVID-19 relief funds for economic development.

The city has received a gold medal award from the International Economic Development Council. The annual excellence award was given in the category of mid-sized cities. That’s because Hartford's use of federal funds has proven to have a positive impact of the revitalization of the Hartford business community.

“We needed to support those property owners that were suffering from vacant spaces,” Mayor Luke Bronin said. “We needed to help make it possible for entrepreneurs to open up new businesses.”

With that objective, the city and chamber of commerce formed “Hart Lift.” It’s a program used to circulate federal COVID-19 relief funds, intended to revitalize the business community.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“Using the Hart Lift program, we’ve been able to fill 11 storefronts on this street alone,” said Hartford Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Julio Concepcion as he walked along Pratt Street.

Pratt Street is one of several areas where more than $6 million of federal relief funds were invested, creating a noticeable spark.

“All of a sudden, you saw a new vibrancy. A new energy come back,” Concepcion said.

More than 60 Hartford businesses received grants, including Bloom Bakery.

“With the program, it gave us a larger budget to be able to build the bakery that we really had envisioned and dreamed [about],” bakery owner Monica Beaudoin said.

The grants ranged in value up to $150,000. Sun Berry Restaurant received the maximum which they say saved the business.

“When the restaurant business loses money, it’s not like a trickle effect,” restaurant General Manager Jane Yon said. “It’s literally next day you’re like, 'Oh my God, how do I pay my rent? How do I pay my workers?'”

While the program’s success has garnered national attention and a gold medal, Hartford businesses owners understand that survival is the real reward.

“We are just really glad that we’re still here and we’re still open,” Yon said.

Bronin said the program has already exceeded the city’s expectation. So far, 63 applications for the grants have been approved, but Bronin said he is confident more businesses will be able to take advantage.