Hartford Remembers Those Lost to Gun Violence

Seven years after the shooting in Sandy Hook, community members came together in Hartford to remember all people killed by gun violence.

More than 50 people of all different backgrounds ages, including those impacted by gun violence, thought about the impact the violence has had on their loved ones and beyond.

Those we heard from say this is not just about politics, it’s about people. Leaders encouraged community members to do something to make their community and the greater community a little safer.

One of the speakers said something that visibly impacted many in attendance. To paraphrase, she said, it takes a village to raise children and while our kids may not all look alike, they are everyone’s kids and it takes all of us to keep them safe.

“The more people that rise up and connect with these groups, more work will get done and it just increases the hope,” said Terra Volpe, CT Against Gun Violence Director of Community Outreach.

“If we can raise your voice, we can change it. And that’s what we’re looking for. We don’t want to see anybody hurt anymore and I just want to send my condolences to families and Newtown and the rest of the families in America who have lost their loved ones,” said Rev. Henry Brown.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin was in attendance as well as representatives of Mother’s United Against Violence, CT Against Gun violence and a Trinity College A Capella group performed.

This was one of other remembrances and call to actions around our state, including one in Ridgefield, as well as a mass in Sandy Hook.