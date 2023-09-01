Hartford residents, business owners can start applying to Hartford Flood Compensation Program

Hartford residents and business owners who suffered flood damage to their homes or businesses can begin to apply to the Hartford Flood Compensation Program.

State Comptroller Sean Scanlon said there is no deadline to apply, but this is a first-come, first-served program until funds are depleted.

The Office of the State Comptroller is overseeing the $5 million pilot program, which will provide financial assistance or reimbursement to eligible owners of property in the city of Hartford who experienced damage caused by flooding on or after Jan. 1, 2021.

“I encourage all eligible residents to begin the application process today, and we thank the Blue Hills Civic Association for the in-person support and outreach they are providing,” Scanlon said in a statement.

How to apply to the Hartford Flood Compensation Program

In order to obtain reimbursement, property owners who believe they are eligible must:

Visit osc.ct.gov/HartfordFlood or Blue Hills Civic Association (Temporary address at the Colin Bennett Building: 1229 Albany Ave., Third Floor, Suite 306, Hartford, CT) to obtain an application.

Submit a completed application and supporting documentation to HartfordFloodHelp@ct.gov, Blue Hills Civic Association, or OSC (Attention: Office of the State Comptroller/Hartford Flood Compensation Program, 165 Capitol Ave., Hartford 06106).

Await claim review by the program administrator.

If notified by the grant administrator that you are eligible for potential reimbursement, arrange a home inspection via an approved DCP-licensed inspector or an MDC-provided inspector.

Await inspection report review by the program administrator.

Approved applicants will have payments sent to the applicant's residential address listed on the application.

Applicants wishing to appeal any decision will have 30 days to do so via a third-party appeals administrator. Questions can be directed to HartfordFloodHelp@ct.gov.