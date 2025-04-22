Hartford

Hartford residents evacuated from apartment after woman falls through porch

NBC Connecticut

Multiple families were evacuated from an apartment building in Hartford when a resident fell through the back porch, deeming it unsafe.

Fire officials said they were called to 79 Myrtle St. around 2:15 p.m. after getting a report of a woman falling through the porch.

Responding crews said the woman injured her leg after falling through a hole on the porch floor. She was taken to the hospital, and the extent of her injuries is unknown.

Authorities said the rear porches of the building were all found to be unsafe, and the tenants on the second and third floors had to be evacuated.

Fire officials said tenants on the first floor were allowed to stay.

Building management was made aware of the incident and are working on repairs.

The city's fire marshal's office, License and Inspections and Housing Code Enforcement were called to the scene.

Hartford
