Hartford Residents Suspected of Extorting Smuggling Victims and Harboring Them in Their Home

Federal officials have arrested two Mexican citizens living in Hartford who are accused of smuggling people from Mexico into the United States, forcing them to work, extorting them and threatening the victims and their families.

Maria Del Carmen Sanchez Potrero, 69, who is also known as Maria Carmela Sanchez, and 56-year-old Apolinar Francisco Paredes Espinoza, also known as “Pancho,” were arrested Wednesday, according to the office of Vanessa Roberts Avery, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

Since September, the FBI and Hartford Police spoke with around 10 Mexican nationals who reported that they had been smuggled from Mexico into the U.S. and brought to Sanchez’s and Paredes’ residence on Madison Street in Hartford.

Some said they had arranged with Sanchez and her associates in Mexico to cross the border into the U.S. for a fee of $15,000 to $20,000 that was due once they were in the U.S. and in most cases, the victims were required to turn over a property deed as collateral before leaving Mexico, according to the U.S. Attorney.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Once in the United States, Sanchez and Espinoza kept the victims at their Hartford residence, forced them to work, and threatened to harm them if they failed to pay exorbitant fees, interest and other living expenses, according to the U.S. Attorney.

Sanchez is accused of telling the victims that they would have to pay $30,000, with interest, and must pay her for rent, food, gas and utilities.

The U.S. Attorney said Sanchez and Parades created false documents for the victims, including Permanent Residence cards and Social Security cards, and helped them find jobs in the Hartford area. Some victims were also required to do work around the house or to assist Paredes in his job responsibilities without pay and without having their debt reduced.

Sanchez rarely provided victims with a record of their debt and Sanchez and Paredes would threaten the victims if they failed to make regular payments or amounts Sanchez, according to federal officials.

One victim reported having no bed to sleep in and instead slept on a small mattress on the floor. He also told investigators that he was required to wake up at 4 a.m. on his days off and go to work with Paredes and also do yard work, chop wood and clean homes.

Others reported being transported in a dark trailer filled with migrants who struggled to breathe, fainted and banged on the sides of the trailer to stop the truck because of limited oxygen.

The threats the suspects are accused of included threatening to harm family members in Mexico, to take property in Mexico that had been used as collateral, to reveal victims’ immigration status to U.S. authorities and to raise their interest payments, according to federal officials. In one instance, they said, Sanchez threatened to call police to say that a victim had tried to rape her.

Sanchez and Paredes have been charged with conspiracy to smuggle, transport, harbor, and encourage or induce aliens to enter and reside in the U.S., conspiracy to commit labor trafficking and extortion.

Sanchez and Paredes in court Wednesday and the judge ordered that they be detained. A bond hearing for Sanchez is scheduled for March 8.